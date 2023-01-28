ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel to experience the excitement of this season’s second special waterfowl hunting day on Saturday, Feb. 4.

“These special hunt days give our youth, active duty military and veteran hunters a well-deserved chance to get outside one last time before the majority of waterfowl seasons close for the year,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto. “We encourage Maryland’s more experienced hunters to introduce someone new to hunting and this is a great opportunity to do just that.”

On this day, hunting of ducks, geese, and coots on both public and private land is reserved for those 16 years of age or younger, qualified military veterans of any age, and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training). Qualified military veterans are those defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code.

Youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult who is at least 21 years old or by eligible military personnel also participating in the hunt. All eligible hunters and adult mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from hunting license requirements.

Any adult participating in this hunt will need to purchase both a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Youth hunters, including those possessing an apprentice license, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp but do not need to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp if under 16 years of age.

Bag limits for the hunting days are the same as the regular seasons except:

Two scaup may be taken;

One Canada goose may be taken when hunting within the Atlantic Population (AP) Canada Goose Hunting Zone; and

Five Canada geese may be taken when hunting within the Atlantic Flyway Resident Population (AFRP) Canada Goose Hunting Zone.

For information on public hunting lands and Wildlife Management Areas, please see pages 56-59 of the 2022-23 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.