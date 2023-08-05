Maryland Conservation Corps Class of 2023 at Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area. Photo by AJ Metcalf, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources honored 35 members of the 2022-2023 Maryland Conservation Corps during their graduation program at Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area.

The August 3 ceremony capped the members’ completion of 10 months of job training, conservation work, and stewardship with the Maryland Park Service.

“It gives me great pride to congratulate this year’s Maryland Conservation Corps graduates,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “There’s a great need in Maryland and around the nation for workers skilled in managing natural resources and building resiliency into the landscape as we confront a changing climate. We know these graduates are ready to face that challenge. The skills learned by this Corps class, the accomplishments they’ve made, and the camaraderie they’ve enjoyed these past ten months will stay with them as they begin their new careers.”

Maryland Conservation Corps members come from across the country, are between the ages of 17 and 25, and complete at least 1,700 hours of service. This year’s Corps class improved more than 3,500 acres of parks and public lands; planted more than 9,700 native trees, bay grasses and plants; treated more than 7,200 trees against harmful insects and diseases; and taught environmental education programs to more than 23,000 students, youth, and park visitors.

The program offers hands-on, real-world experience in a team-based environment in subjects ranging from aquatic systems to public lands management. Many alumni of the program have gone on to conservation careers with organizations, including the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the National Aquarium, the United States Geological Survey, and many others.

The Maryland Conservation Corps, an award-winning AmeriCorps program, has been managed by the Maryland Park Service since 1984.

Individuals interested in applying for the Maryland Conservation Corps can find more information about how to do so on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ website.