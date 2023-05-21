LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Do you know the symptoms of stroke, and would you be ready to act quickly in an emergency? Test your knowledge—and gain more—at a free stroke awareness event planned for Thursday, May 25,from9 a.m. to noon at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

In partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD), MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will provide information on the signs of stroke, prevention tips, and more. No-cost blood pressure screenings will be offered, and community health advocates will also be on site to address any barriers to care, such as lack of transportation.

“A stroke occurs when the blood supply to brain tissue is disrupted, either by a blood clot or the rupturing of a blood vessel,” explained Jennifer Sams, stroke coordinator and nurse, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The disruption causes brain cells to die. The faster a patient seeks emergency treatment, the less likely they are to have lasting functional impairments.

“As healthcare providers, it’s devastating when patients arrive too late to receive emergency treatments that can help lessen the lasting impacts of a stroke,” Jennifer continued. “Time matters. Our goal is to help educate our community members about what to look for and what to do if they suspect a stroke—not just for themselves, but also for their loved ones, coworkers, and everyone they encounter. You never know when these skills might be needed.”

“Every minute is critical when it comes to treating someone who is experiencing a stroke,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Everyone should know the signs of a stroke so they can react quickly and get medical care. The sooner they receive medical attention, the better chance they may have for a good outcome.”\To learn about other services provided at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.

Visit Stroke.org to learn more about the important warning signs of stroke.