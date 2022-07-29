Don Otis Norman, 88, of St. Inigoes, MD, passed away on July 16, 2022, at his home with his loving family.

He was born on June 7, 1934, in Levy, AK, to the late Don O Norman and Eunice Stanley Norman.

Don joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1956. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and was employed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as a skilled and dedicated cartographer until his retirement. In 1990 he married his beloved wife, Norma Norman, whom he met at work. Together they celebrated over 25 wonderful years together before her passing in 2016.

He was an avid fan of the Washington Nationals baseball team. He played softball for many years, until most recently when he began to be unsteady on his feet. He and his wife enjoyed going to the Northern Senior Center and participating in many activities. He also enjoyed gardening and fishing. He attended Grace & Peace Presbyterian Church in California, MD, for many years with his family.

He is survived by his step-daughters, Cari Morrison (Matt) of St. Inigoes, MD, and Denise Markward (Kirk) of Bowie, MD; his sisters, Patsy Rollow (Jimmy) of Clinton, TN, and Kathy Fleming (Rod) of Clinton, TN; his grandchildren: Joshua Morrison, Lillian Morrison, Nathaniel Morrison, John Morrison, Isaac Morrison, Joseph Morrison, Kirk Markward II and David Markward; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 6 at 3:00 pm at Grace and Peace Presbyterian Church, 22646 Benswood Road, California, Maryland 20619.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.