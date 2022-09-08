Donald Bert Gray, “Big Donnie”, 55, of Great Mills, MD, formerly of Hollywood, MD, passed away on September 4, 2022 at his home. Born on June 22, 1967 in Cheverly, MD, he was the son of the late Barbara Jean Hayden and the late Bert Gray.

Donald is survived by his only child, Donald M. Gray, of California, MD, and his soon-to-be son-in-law, William Miles, his siblings Donna Walls of Quakertown, PA and Joseph Herbert of Golden Beach, MD, his brother-in-law, Kevin Walls, and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Herbert.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Gallatin.

Big Donnie graduated from Leonardtown High School, and was a CDL Driver for many years, working for Pepsi/Coca-Cola, as well as Embassy Dairy. He enjoyed working cars, crabbing, and spending time with his son.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Megan Walls, Andrew Walls, Robert Abell, Kevin Walls, Ricky Larkin, and Jessica Herbert.

Contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and/or the Hollywood Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.