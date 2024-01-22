Donald Jeffery “Jeff” Pullen, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away at home on January 14, 2024, in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Jeff was born on December 7, 1963, in Norfolk, Virginia. The son of a Navy Commander and Pilot, his early years were filled with many moves and countless crewcuts. In a short period of time, he moved all over the country, living at various Navy bases; Norfolk, VA, Jacksonville, FL and Monterey, CA. The last assignment, which led him to Southern Maryland where he ultimately grew up, was the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, MD.

Jeff graduated from Chopticon High School in 1983. It was shortly after this time that Jeff met the love of his life and soulmate, Ruth Delma “DeDe” Pullen. They married on May 2, 1987, and Jeff embarked on a successful career as a drywall finisher and contractor. For many years he poured his heart and soul into his business, often working tirelessly from sunrise to sunset. He took great pride in his work and in providing for his family. Despite his dedication, Jeff never forgot to prioritize fun and adventure, taking his family on many memorable trips.

A skilled skier, he taught his wife and later his children to tackle the snowy slopes as well. When snowboarding emerged, he embraced the challenge with the same spirit (and sometimes a few bruised ribs). His sense of adventure stretched beyond the mountains and he could be spotted in the woods at home as he tackled both trails and chores on a four-wheeler, or out on the open road on his Harley.

Jeff’s other passion was his love for music and playing his drums. If he couldn’t sit behind his actual drum set, he didn’t let that stop him from practicing. He was often known to resort to playing the air drums, practicing his rudiments on his lap or pounding the heck out of any steering wheel he was sitting behind.

Jeff’s talents weren’t limited to adrenaline-fueled activities. He possessed a remarkable knack for fixing things and solving problems. Whether a broken household appliance, a malfunctioning car window, or even a truck cabin flattened by a fallen tree (which he miraculously resurrected using a system of pulleys, trees, and sheer determination). When his daughters, or any friends of theirs, were stuck or stranded, he was there, providing countless towing services and auto repair, regardless of time or travel distance.

He instilled these values of resourcefulness, resiliency, and generosity in his two daughters, Amanda and Danielle, whom he raised with DeDe. He taught them not only how to fix things and embrace challenges but also the importance of hard work, laughter, and enjoying life to the fullest by occasionally giving someone a jump scare.

Jeff was no stranger to challenges himself and for many years he fought the residual side effects and health troubles caused by contracting Lyme Disease. It confounded him how a bite from a tiny little tick could have such a profound impact on his life. He would often share his story and try to educate others on preventative measures and the importance of early diagnosis so they could hopefully avoid some of what he had endured over the years.

Jeff leaves behind a legacy of adventure, hard work, and unwavering love for his family. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, DeDe, daughters Amanda Pullen-McGrath (Sean) and Danielle Pullen Tate (Matthew), his six grandchildren: Carter, Amelia, Finnegan, Simon, Oliver, and Ambrose.

Jeff was predeceased by his father Luther “Lou” Pullen and is survived by stepmother Susan Pullen. He is also survived by mother Evelyn Cartwright, siblings Terry Pullen, Kimberlee Pullen, Jenise Porter, and Christopher Clark, and several nephews and nieces.

Per Jeff’s wishes, the family will say farewell privately and his ashes will be spread at a later date.

