Donald Joseph Rachic, Jr. 58 of Great Mills Maryland passed away July 23rd at his residence.

Donald grew up in Lowellville Ohio and was a graduate of Lowellville High School/Mahoning County Joint Vocational School (Machine Trades) in 1982. He was a 20 year veteran of the United States Navy having served with VP-49 in Jacksonville, HSL-40 in Mayport, on board the USS Forrestal, as well as duty in Naples, Sigonella, and Puerto Rico. His last duty was at NRLFLTSUPPDET at PAX River. Donald is survived by his parents, Donald Joseph Rachic, Sr. and Lucy Ann Rachic of Lowellville and a brother Ronald of Youngstown Ohio. He was an avid collector of Hot Wheels and other vintage toys. Donald leaves behind many lifelong friends from his youth, his experience at the Joint Vocational School, his career in the Navy, and his job at DynCorp in Maryland. The family would like to acknowledge and thank his neighbors who cared about and watched over Donald.

There are no services scheduled. He will be cremated and his ashes interred at Lowellville Cemetery (Holy Rosary) alongside family. Please pray for Donald and his family at this time. Memory Eternal

