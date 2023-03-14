Donald Wayne Deuvall, 83, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully at his home on March 7, 2023.

Donald, “Donnie,”was born in Anacostia on September 5, 1939 to the late Frank Reubin Deuvall and Edith Matilda Cotterill Deuvall.

While Donnie lived and went to school in the District of Columbia, he divided his free time at the family property, Sundown, in Hollywood since 1949. He lived out his retirement and his final days in the home place he helped build.

Donnie’s life was a life dedicated to service; serving his country, his community, the fire department, and most importantly, his family, his entire life.

In 1957 Donnie enlisted in the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Lake Champlain. He was part of the mission to recover Astronaut Alan Shepard when he and his spacecraft, Freedom 7, splashed down after the first successful US human spaceflight in 1961. A proud moment in US history and Donnie was very proud to be a part of it.

Donnie retired from the Washington D.C. Fire Department in 1994, serving over 30 years as a Firefighter for the Federal Government. He progressed through the ranks during his service and retired as a Captain from Rescue Squad 3.

On August 29, 1977 he married his beloved wife, Jean Murphy Deuvall at the Hollywood United Methodist Church, Hollywood, Maryland. Together they celebrated over 45 wonderful years of marriage, enjoying cruises, vacations, and spending time at Sundown on Cuckold Creek. Donnie’s hobbies also included fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends.

Donnie was a member of Local 36 International Association of Firefighters, the Retired Firefighter’s Association, Emerald Society of Firefighters of Washington, D.C., Calvert Sportsman Club, Moose Lodge 495, Elks Lodge 2620, and American Legion Post 206.

In addition to his cherished wife, “Jeannie,” Donnie is also survived by his daughter, Michelle Lynn Dewees (Lyle) of Edenton, NC and his grandson, Matthew Ryan Dewees. Donnie was an amazing husband, father, and friend. Becoming a grandfather brought him a new joy in his life and he truly treasured being “Pop Pop” to Matthew.

As per Donnie’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. The family will arrange a Celebration of Life later in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the DC Firefighters Burn Foundation in Donnie’s name. This was a charity he supported since its creation in 2004.

