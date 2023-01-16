Donna Marie Bonds, 61, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away January 11, 2023, at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Donna, born on July 29, 1961, was second of four children born to Kevin “Duck” McPherson and Rose “Bootsie” Istvan.

Donna married Craig Scott Bonds on August 14, 1982, and they had two children, Nicholas and Dean.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Craig Bonds; mother, Rose “Bootsie” McPherson; sons, Nicholas Bonds (Ashley), and Dean Bonds (Jessica); brothers, Bobby McPherson, and Eddie McPherson (Donna); sister, Theresa McPherson; six grandchildren, Micah, Arianna, Sophia, Layla, Hannah and Bella; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna is predeceased by her father, Kevin “Duck” McPherson.

She enjoyed going camping with her love, Craig, and spending time at the beach. The beach and anywhere surrounded by her family was her happy place.

Donna loved her family deeply. She was a devoted wife, mother and Oma. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. She was a great friend to so, so many. Donna cherished time spent with the ones she loved.

Donna was the life of the party. Her full-of-life personality was like no other. Donna knew no strangers. Her kindness, deep compassion for others and amazing sense of humor made her so easy to love instantly. Her heart was home to many. She will be greatly missed beyond measure.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 20, 2023, with visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 pm officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte.

A repast will follow the Memorial Service from 2:00 pm-6:00 pm at American Legion Post 238, 6265 Brandywine Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.

Flowers are appreciated, and donations can be made in her name, to the Fire Department or Police Department of your choice.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD