Dorothy Marilyn Butterfield

Dorothy “Marilyn” Havenner Butterfield, 90 of Avenue, MD passed away on August 29, 2022.

Marilyn as she was known was born on June 21, 1932 in Washington D.C. to Dorothy E. Stoll and Benjamin A. Havenner Sr. Washington D.C. was where she spent her childhood.

A fateful boat trip with her sister, Shirley and her husband, Bill with a “local” lead to meeting the love of her life and to her marriage to John Roger Butterfield Sr., on August 4, 1951 at All Saints Episcopal Church.

After their marriage Marilyn and Roger spent a few years in Washington D.C. before moving back to Coltons Point and building a home. Marilyn worked at Oriental Savings and Loan in Washington D.C. where she became the first woman officer of the company.

After starting their family Roger and Marilyn started Suburban Plumbing & Heating where she worked until retirement.

Marilyn enjoyed living on the water, sewing, crafting and travel. Most of all Marilyn loved her family. Family was number one whether it be holidays, meeting for breakfast or just sitting on her deck. She was very dedicated to those that loved her.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roger Butterfield, brother, Ben Havenner, sister-in-law, Velma Havenner, and brother-in-law, Bill Page.

She is survived by her children, John Butterfield (Janet) of Chaptico, MD, Robert Butterfield (Robin) Great Mills, MD, her Grandchildren Andrea Butterfield Morris (Charles), Greg Butterfield (Tiffenie), Wes Butterfield (Sara), Hannah Stevens (Eric), great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nate, Nolan and Ryker and her siblings, Jack Havenner and Shirley Page.

The family will receive friends for the Visitation on September 6, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers being said at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on September 7, 2022 at IO:00 a.m., at All Saints Episcopal Church, 21569 Oakley Road, Avenue MD. Interment will be private.

Pallbearers are Greg Butterfield, Wes Butterfield, Charles Morris, Dave Hudson, David Cullins and Bill Cullins.

Memorial donations can be made to the Seventh District Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.