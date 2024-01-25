Dorothy Mary "Dottie" Reisinger

Dorothy Mary Reisinger, “Dottie”, 94, of Chesapeake, VA, formerly of Compton, MD, passed away on January 22, 2024 at her daughters’ home. Born on March 25, 1929 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Leone Rose Adams Ryan and the late Francis Joseph Ryan. Dorothy was the loving wife of the late William Curtis Reisinger, whom she married on January 6, 1951 in New Market, MD, and who preceded her in death on January 28, 1968. She is survived by her children, Glenn Paul (Sandy) of Mechanicsville, MD and Nancy Luce (Mike) of Chesapeake, VA, grandchildren, Karen (Mark), Kimberly, Ryan (Gillian) and Amy, and six great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sons, Billy and Frankie, and grandson, Patrick Reisinger.

Dorothy moved to St. Mary’s County, MD from Adelphi, MD in June 1968. She was a School Bus Driver and was devoted to her family. Dorothy was very self-sufficient and could repair, build, and sew anything. She enjoyed the water, crabbing, and seafood; softball was also a fun pastime for her, and she was on teams at Captain Sam’s and Pennies. Dorothy was a lifelong Redskins fan and attended two Super Bowls. She also loved music, especially from the 40s—Big Band and Frank Sinatra.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 9, 2024 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of The Wayside Catholic Church, Chaptico, MD with Father Chip Luckett officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Cemetery, Leonardtown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USO.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.