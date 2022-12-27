Dottie Pearl Fink Brofft

Dottie Pearl Brofft (NEE Fink) passed away Dec. 16, 2022 at the age of 106 in Leonardtown, MD.

Dottie was born November 10, 1916 and grew up on the family farm in Harrison County, Indiana with her parents Jesse and Nellie (NEE Keen) Fink and her siblings. Dottie completed high school at age 16 and then attended Indiana University where she earned her BS degree. After graduation, Dottie worked at Wright Patterson AFB and then transferred to aviation support in Wichita, KS. While in Wichita Dottie met and married her husband Rudy Brofft and they eventually settled in Cincinnati, OH. Dottie furthered her career by working with the Public Health Service and later at the EPA as a research librarian in Cincinnati where she retired.

Dottie was a wonderful letter writer and champion speller. She always remembered birthdays and enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends. Dottie enjoyed summer vacations at the cabin built by her husband Rudy, and his son Bob, in Lake of The Woods, Ontario, Canada. Many fishing and swim trips, picknicks, shore lunches, blueberry picking and pie making filled those summer days.

Dottie will be remembered as someone that lived a fulfilling and interesting life who loved her family and friends. We are grateful for Dottie’s life and will cherish memories that we shared with her.

Dottie is survived by her daughter Peggy (Hamblin), grandchildren Jesse, Molly and Jill. Great grandchildren Carson, Lily and Remi. Niece Lou Alice and extended family.

Dottie will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, OH