Douglas Allan Grantell, 81, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on April 11, 2023, in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on March 26, 1942, in Washington, DC to the late Harry Grantell and the late Elizabeth Hendricks Grantell.

Doug graduated from Suitland High School followed by a lifelong career as a Sheet Metal Worker from which he retired in 2005.

He was married to his wife, Esther Barbara (Weinberg) Grantell for 54 years. Together they were blessed with their daughter, Susan Elizabeth Grantell Catloth.

In his free time, Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting with friends, working in his garden, tinkering in the garage, hanging out with his son-in-law Steve and spending time with the two most important people in his life – his grandsons Zachary and Jacob. He spent the last 25 years as an exemplary grandfather ensuring lifelong memories for years to come.

Doug is predeceased by his parents and siblings, Robert Grantell and Barbara Jean (Grantell) Statter.

Services are private.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.