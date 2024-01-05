Dr. John Edward Weir

John (Jack) Weir, 81, of Lexington Park, Maryland passed away on January 1, 2024.

John was born September 6, 1942 to John Henry Weir and Claire Cecile Lessard of the Fairview section of Chicopee, Massachusetts. After graduating from Chicopee High School in 1961, John enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served as an Electronics Technician aboard the USS Monticello (LSD-25). He served until 1965, and upon discharge he enrolled at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

During this time, John met his roommate Ephraim Flint’s sister, Margaret (Maggie) MacRae Flint. John and Maggie were married on August 16, 1969 and went on to have three children, Margaret (Peggy), John (J.B.), and David.

After graduating Phi Beta Kappa with a Bachelor’s of Science in Physics in 1969, John attended graduate school at the University of Washington in Seattle, earning a PhD in Physics in 1974. John took his first faculty position at Nasson College in Sanford, Maine in 1974. In 1978, he took a position at St. Mary’s College in St. Mary’s County, Maryland where he proudly taught physics, astronomy, and computer science. In 1987, John left academia to support the Navy as a defense contractor. During this phase of his career he worked for a few different companies where he collaborated with colleagues, some of whom were former students, on the development of specialized simulators and operational products that enhanced naval aviation capabilities. Until his retirement in 2011, John worked for JF Taylor, a company and family he respected tremendously.

While at St. Mary’s College, John began sailing, eventually participating in competitive racing on the Patuxent River and Chesapeake Bay. He held multiple positions on the Southern Maryland Sailing Association’s board of governors, including Commodore, and he especially enjoyed being a part of post-race protest committees. In his retirement, John and Maggie enjoyed cruising local tributaries on their sailboat “Rule of Thumb,” participating in a book club, attending seminars and events at St. Mary’s College, and playing card games.

A gregarious individual, John loved music and, as a young man, actually had blue suede shoes that he loved to dance in at places like the Red Barn in Chicopee. He was known for his boisterous laughter, quick wit, and teasing nature. Although he could be mischievous, he had deep integrity, and ethics and honesty were vital to him.

John was predeceased by his father and mother, John and Claire Weir of Chicopee, Massachusetts; his brother-in-law Gerald (Gerry) Patla of Chicopee and his beloved cousin Jean (Snookie) Bates of Westfield, Massachusetts, with whom he was especially close. He is survived by his wife, Maggie; his children, Peggy Dziewit and husband Paul of Valley Lee, Maryland, J.B. Weir and wife Kathryn Walker of Roswell, Georgia, and David Weir and wife Katie Dutton of Annapolis, Maryland; his sister, Patrice Patla, of Chicopee; his four beloved granddaughters who called him Granddude, Rebeckah Stanley of Denver, Colorado, Edie and Frances Weir of Roswell, Georgia, and Caroline Weir of Annapolis, Maryland. He also leaves several cousins, including his dear cousin, Deb Hoyle of Conway, Massachusetts, and his much loved five nieces, four nephews, and their families.

Services will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Maryland on 12 January at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any of the following organizations:

– Alzheimer's Foundation

– A Community That Shares (ACTS)

– Chesapeake Bay Foundation

