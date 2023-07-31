Dr. Louis Paul Leresche

Dr. Louis P. Leresche, retired professor of pediatric dentistry at Georgetown University and with a lifetime of service to GOD and his community, died at Hospice House of St. Mary’s on July 24, 2023 following a brief illness. He is survived by Betty, his wife of sixty-eight years, seven children, fifteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Lou’s memory be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s in Callaway, Maryland. The Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady’s Church off of Medley’s Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD.

