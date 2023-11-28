Driver Flown Out After Collision Into Tree In Bryans Road 

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On November 27, 2023 at approximately 9:02 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Fenwick Road in the area of Norris Farm Place for a serious single motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a vehicle off the roadway, crashed into a tree, with powerlines down. The sole occupant of the vehicle sustained injuries, prompting the request for a MEDEVAC.

Maryland State Police, Trooper 2 arrived and airlifted the patient to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

