HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On October 5, 2023 at approximately 8:20 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on St. Johns Road near Meredith Court.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a vehicle that had veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree, with flames engulfing the wreckage. The sole occupant had managed to exit the vehicle before their arrival. Due to the severity of the injuries and burns sustained, a MEDEVAC was immediately requested.

Firefighters quickly worked to bring the fire under control, extinguishing it within 15 minutes. Emergency medical services transported the patient by ground to the MSPAC hangar at St. Mary’s Regional Airport, where they awaited the arrival of Trooper 2 from Joint Base Andrews.

Once Trooper 2 arrived, the patient was flown to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for treatment.

Photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

