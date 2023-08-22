File photo – MSPAC Trooper 7

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On August 22, 2023 at approximately 9:53 a.m., emergency personnel responded to Budds Creek Road in the area of Dorothy Mae Court for a serious single motor vehicle accident. A caller reported a single vehicle rolled over into a ditch.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the single vehicle overturned with one occupant injured, no entrapment found. EMS evaluated the patient and requested a MEDEVAC due to injuries.

Firefighters established a landing zone at Anderson’s ball field. Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to UM Captial Region Trauma Center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com