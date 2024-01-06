Driver Found Unconscious After Collision Into Tree

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – In a single motor vehicle accident on January 5, 2024, a car veered off southbound Three Notch Road near Dixon Way and collided with a tree. Emergency personnel responded to the scene at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the driver unconscious inside the vehicle. Concerned about the driver’s condition, emergency responders requested a MEDEVAC for the sole occupant, suspecting a seizure as the cause of the accident.

To facilitate the MEDEVAC operation, firefighters established a landing zone at Laurel Grove Park for Maryland State Police, Aviation Command, Trooper 7.

By 10:45 a.m., MSPAC Trooper 7 arrived at the scene. Fortunately, the driver had regained consciousness by then, leading to the cancellation of the MEDEVAC.

All units involved in the response returned to service.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com