Driver Found Unconscious After Collision Into Tree

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – In a single motor vehicle accident on January 5, 2024, a car veered off southbound Three Notch Road near Dixon Way and collided with a tree. Emergency personnel responded to the scene at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the driver unconscious inside the vehicle. Concerned about the driver’s condition, emergency responders requested a MEDEVAC for the sole occupant, suspecting a seizure as the cause of the accident.

To facilitate the MEDEVAC operation, firefighters established a landing zone at Laurel Grove Park for Maryland State Police, Aviation Command, Trooper 7.

By 10:45 a.m., MSPAC Trooper 7 arrived at the scene. Fortunately, the driver had regained consciousness by then, leading to the cancellation of the MEDEVAC.

All units involved in the response returned to service.

