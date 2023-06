CALIFORNIA, Md. – On June 21, at approximately 9:50 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Patuxent Beach Road in the area of Three Notch Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway with one occupant injured.

The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

