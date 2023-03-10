Driver Injured, Trapped After Collision In Leonardtown

Credit – Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – At approximately 4:44 p.m. on March 9, emergency responders were called to the 23100 block of Newtowne Neck Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews found two vehicles had collided and one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Firefighters quickly worked to remove the driver’s door and extricate the injured patient.

The patient was evaluated by EMS and then transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for medical treatment.

We will provide updates as they become available.

