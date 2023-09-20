Driver Killed During Theft Of His Vehicle In Prince George's County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Homicide Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a homicide in the town of Capitol Heights on Friday night. The victim is 52-year-old Michael Fernando Davis of Capitol Heights. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On September 15, 2023, at approximately 8:30 pm, officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department responded to the 5700 block of Gladstone Way. The victim was located in the roadway suffering from trauma. He died a short time later at a hospital. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

The preliminary investigation suggests Davis suffered fatal injuries during the theft of his car. The suspect(s) crashed the car a short time after stealing it and fled the scene on foot.

The PGPD investigates all homicides in the town of Capitol Heights.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0054784.