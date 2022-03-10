Theodore Wallace Clifton

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On March 9, 2022 at 6:42 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Sotterley Road and Bowles Farm Lane in Hollywood for the report of a motor vehicle crash with injury.

Investigation determined that Theodore Wallace Clifton, age 46 of Mechanicsville, crossed the center line of the roadway and crashed into another vehicle, causing injury to its occupants. Clifton was identified as the at-fault driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, displayed signs of impairment and did not satisfactorily complete roadside sobriety tests.

Clifton was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Failure to Control Speed to Avoid Collision, Failure to Drive Vehicle on Right Half of Roadway and Driving While Revoked. Clifton was arrested by Deputy Christopher Palmer.