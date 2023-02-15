Dump Truck Overturns In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On February 15, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Billingsley Road and Leonardtown Road.

Crews arrived and found an overturned dump truck in the roadway. Reportedly passers-by pulled the operator from the overturned vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

No injuries have been reported. The operator signed a care refusal on the scene.

HazMat teams were requested for diesel fuel, hydraulic fluid and an oil reservoir leaking in the roadway.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Department of Emergency Services.

