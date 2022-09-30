Dunkirk VFD Responds To House Fire In Anne Arundel County

LOTHIAN, Md. – On September 28, 2022, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 6231 Talbott Road.

Just after 5:00 p.m., Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Truck Company 5 arrived first on the scene and found the two-story home showing smoke from the roof.

Firefighters quickly went to work laddering the building, locating the fire, completing searches, controlling utilities, and opening up for engine companies.

Firefighters continued to operate on scene for several hours. No injuries have been reported.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was notified and requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

Photo courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department