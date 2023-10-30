Dwight Kyle Rodgers, 32 of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on October 24, 2023.

Dwight was born in Clinton, MD on January 4, 1991, to parents Susan (Sasscer) and William Rodgers, II.

Dwight spent his elementary through high school years growing up with his two brothers, Ed and Dillon, and many friends in the Country Lakes community in Mechanicsville, MD. He was usually found outside and loved snowboarding, riding bikes, exploring, and camping in the woods. Dwight enjoyed baseball and was accomplished at showing goats and hogs in the Crazy Critters and Chaptico Chargers 4-H Clubs.

His love of outdoor life led him to follow his dreams after high school. He spent two seasons snowboarding on the slopes and working at the Crested Butte Mountain Resort in Colorado. Dwight’s time spent there continued to shape his zest for life.

When he moved home to St. Mary’s County, MD, Dwight kept living life to the fullest. He still made it out to the mountains as often as he could. He loved all types of music, especially concerts and festivals. Dwight and Dillon enjoyed every aspect of riding and watching motocross. Their pride in their homemade track in Chaptico was evident to all of us. In more recent years, Dwight could often be found pond fishing with friends, his brothers, stepfather Chris, and even his nephews Will and Addy.

Family time was important to Dwight. His nephews truly reaped the benefits of that. Dance parties, wrestling, and football were weekly occurrences. Dwight was always the “Funcle.” Every Christmas and birthday, he would search for the perfect gifts for everyone, delighting in their joy upon opening.

Known by many for his long blonde hair and huge goofy smile, Dwight could strike up a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed meeting people on his delivery routes while working at Center Distributors, Bob Hall Beverage Distributor, and most recently Guy Distributing in Leonardtown, MD.

Dwight took on his most important role in life on June 3, 2023, with the birth of his beautiful daughter, Cecelia Rae Rodgers. Dwight was amazed by her every day and bragged about her any chance he had. Although their time together was short, it was rich with love and of course, filled with fun.

Dwight Kyle Rodgers is predeceased by his father William Rodgers, II, and his grandparents Ross Sr. and Delores Spach of Upper Marlboro, MD. He is survived by his daughter Cecelia Rae Rodgers, his mother and stepfather Susan and Christopher Spach of Charlotte Hall, MD, his grandparents Charles Sr. and Mary Sasscer of Bushwood, MD, his brothers William Rodgers, III and his wife Rachel Rodgers of Mechanicsville, MD, Dillon Rodgers of Charlotte Hall, MD, and his nephews William Rodgers, IV, and Addison Rodgers.

A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 10 – 11:00 am with a memorial service at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to a fund (https://gofund.me/cdb7f822) which will be put into a Trust for Dwight’s daughter Cecelia Rae Rodgers.

