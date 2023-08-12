Eagle Scouts Honored With Sheriff’s Salute

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On August 6, 2023, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office recognized and honored Gabriel Aragona, Samuel Bond, Lorenzo Guttaduaro, Carl Holmberg III, and Nicholas Novak for their achievement of Eagle Scout as members of Boy Scout Troop 430.

According to a Facebook post put out by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Ricky Cox presented the scouts a ‘Sheriff’s Salute’ at a Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony held at Saint John Vianney Church in Prince Frederick.

“Congratulations to all on this remarkable achievement and thank you for your leadership and service to our community,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in the post.

