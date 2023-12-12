Early Morning Fire Causes $375,000 In Damages In White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – The Office of the State Fire Marshal continues its investigation into an early morning fire that occurred in White Plains last week.

The incident took place on December 8, 2023, at approximately 4:21 a.m. at a two-story single-family home located on JK Rowling Court. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to preliminary estimates, the fire caused an estimated $300,000 in structural damage and $75,000 in damage to contents. The smoke alarms and fire alarm/sprinkler system were present and activated at the time of the fire.

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding fire department, with a total of 40 firefighters on the scene. It took approximately 30 minutes to control the fire.

The fire was discovered by an occupant of the dwelling who alerted others after smelling smoke in the home. All occupants were able to escape without injury.

The fire originated in the garage, and the cause is still under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

