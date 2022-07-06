Edith Ann Goldsmith Montgomery, 91, of Hughesville, MD, peacefully passed away on June 23, 2022.

On March 10, 1931, Ann was born to George and Mary Goldsmith in Bryantown, MD. In 1949, Ann graduated from St. Mary’s Bryantown Highschool.

After graduation, she worked as a clerk for the U.S. Government for over 36 years. Ann was passionate about her job and loved what she did for a living.

On June 27, 1953, she married her beloved husband, Alexander Montgomery, and went on to have three children; David Montgomery of Claremont, NC, Elaine DeFelice of South Chesterfield, VA, and Lisa Doering of Charlotte Hall, MD.

In 1986, Ann retired from Patuxent Naval Air Test Center. This gave Ann more time to care for her mother and pursue her love of sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She sang in the church choir for a good number of years and also enjoyed participating in the cleaning of the Church. She also made the Baptismal bibs, altar clothes, and repaired the altar server garments. Ann was also a member of the American Legion Post 238 Ladies Auxiliary and was also a life member of the Benedict VFD Ladies Auxiliary.

Ann was predeceased by her parents, George and Mary Goldsmith, her husband Alexander Montgomery, her brother Benjamin Goldsmith, sister Mae Bean, and grandchild Bailey Montgomery. She is survived by her children, her seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren with two more due in the fall.

On July 1, 2022, the family will receive friends for a Visitation from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with Prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day, July 2, 2022, at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 13715 Notre Dame Place Bryantown, MD 20617.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Benedict Fire Department, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

