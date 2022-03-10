Edna Lorrine Thomas

Edna Lorrine Thomas, 87, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on February 11.

Edna was born on September 18, 1934 to Charles and Catherine Tayman.

In 1950 she married her first husband, Charles Leroy Smith who later passed away in 1975. She then met John Thomas, her second husband, and they wed in 1976. John Thomas later passed away in 1994. Her and her first husband had seven children together, Charles Smith of Upper Marlboro, MD, James Smith of Hughesville, MD, Donald Smith of Mechanicsville, MD, Michael Smith of Owings, MD, Brian Smith of Brandywine, MD, Margaret Sknerski of Hughesville, MD, and Barbara Smith of Brandywine, MD.

She enjoyed spending time with family, arts and crafts, and gardening.

Edna is survived by her children Charles Smith of Upper Marlboro, MD, James Smith of Hughesville, MD, Donald Smith of Mechanicsville, MD, Brian Smith of Brandywine, MD, Margaret Sknerski of Hughesville, MD, and Barbara Smith of Brandywine, MD and her sisters Blanche Rice of Saint Leonard, MD, Louise Robbins of Galax, VA, and Rose Gantt of Little River, SC, as well as her grandchildren Gary Coleman, Charles Coleman, Christina Stirling, James Smith, Sean Smith, Jeremiah, Lillian, Brian, Alexis, Ashley, Amanda, Mary, Tracy, and Charles. She was predeceased by her brothers John Tayman and Albert Tayman and son Michael Smith of Owings, MD.

There will be a Memorial Gathering Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The interment will be the following day at Maryland veterans Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. with Deacon Bill Kyte.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.