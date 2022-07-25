Edward Charles LeBorne, 85, of Hughesville, MD, suddenly passed away on July 18, 2022.

Edward was born on January 3, 1937, to the late Stanley and Helen LeBorne in New York. Edward graduated from Western High School in D.C. in 1956.

After school, he worked in electronics for over 33 and a half years. He was also a Marine in the reserves for 8 years.

In 1957, he met Gloria at Rock Creek Park and later went on to get married. Edward and Gloria had one child, Denise Vignola (Lionello) of La Plata, MD.

Edward retired in 1987 after over 33 years in the field. Edward loved his family and friends. He enjoyed sports, gardening, and get-togethers with family and friends. He was a member of the Boys Club, and later the Big Brothers. Edward was a devout Catholic and served as an usher for many decades at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Fort Washington, MD.

Edward was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Helen LeBorne. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gloria LeBorne, and daughter Denise Vignola. He is also survived by his siblings Eugene LeBorne and Maryanne Marino as well as his two grandchildren, Sabrina Rosetta Vignola and Sophia Elizabeth Vignola.

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the family will receive friends for the Visitation from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial the following day, August 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4590 St Joseph’s Way, Pomfret, MD 20675. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd, Clinton, MD 20735.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Foundation or the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.