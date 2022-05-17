Edward Herman Bowles

Edward Herman Bowles, 69, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on May 1, 2022 at his home.

Born on July 27, 1952 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph Herman Bowles and the late Livy Ann Harrison.

He is survived by his siblings Joanne Benfield, Livy Lee Herche, Donnie Bowles, David Bowles, Jackie Zielstorf, and Dale Bowles, as well as his half siblings Lilly Griffith and Joe Bowles.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Sandra Kay Thompson, Judy Lynn Kara, and Sharon Jean Bell, as well as his nephews Steven Benfield and Justin Bowles.

