Edward Maurice Roach, 76, of Hughesville, MD, peacefully passed away on March 22, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Edward was born on January 22, 1947, to Gibbs and Mildred Roach in Washington, DC.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1965 and is a Vietnam Veteran. He was honorably discharged. After his enlistment, he continued his service in the DC Air National Guard Reserve and retired as Chief Master Sergeant in 1987 after 21 years.

Edward was passionate about his work in the Air Force and wanted to serve even more. He went to work as a civilian for the Department of Defense, where he worked in logistics, making sure US Air Force planes and supplies were properly stationed and mission ready. He loved what he did for a living.

Edward retired in 2011 after 33 years. While retired, he had time to pursue his love of being on the Patuxent River, fishing, and crabbing.

Edward was married to his beloved wife Susan on September 24, 1987, and they were together for 36 years. They had four children, Charles Roach (April) of Mechanicsville, MD, Brian Roach of Bryantown, MD, Carey Richmond (Willie) of Hughesville, MD, and Michael Sweeney (Lindsay) of Saint Leonard, MD.

Edward was predeceased by his parents, Gibbs and Mildred Roach. He is survived by his four children, his brother Robert Roach (Peggy) of Fuquay- Varina, VA; his grandchildren, Ryan Roach, Kevin Roach, Brianna Wood, Billy Wood, Garrett Sweeney, Regan Sweeney, Reese Sweeney; four great-grandchildren, and many friends.

On April 20, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 2:30 pm with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

American Legion Post 238

6265 Brandywine Rd,

Hughesville, MD 20637