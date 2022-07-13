LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks within St. Mary’s County at 18 businesses on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that all 18 businesses were compliant, checking an underage cadet for identification for each attempted purchase.

The covert compliance checks used an underage Sheriff’s Office cadet.

The cadet was 18 years old and was wearing jeans and an athletic shirt when visiting the establishments.

The cadet did not carry any personal identification or personal property. The cadet was told to enter the store or restaurant to order or retrieve an alcoholic beverage from the business in an effort to purchase the beverage.

Of the 18 businesses visited, all were found to be in compliance with Maryland law and required identification from the underage cadet.

The following businesses were found to be in compliance: A&B Liquors in Mechanicsville; Big Dogs Paradise in Mechanicsville; California Wine & Spirits in California; Chaptico Market in Chaptico; Cooks Liquor in Hollywood; Dave McKay Liquors in Charlotte Hall; DJ’s One Stop Shop in Mechanicsville; Fred’s Liquor in Charlotte Hall; Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville; Leonardtown Wine & Spirits in Leonardtown; Lighthouse in Charlotte Hall; New Market Exxon in Charlotte Hall; New Market Service Center in Mechanicsville; Race-N In in Budds Creek; St. Mary’s Gas Station in Clements; Third Base Store in Loveville; Village Liquors in Chaptico and Vino 2 Wine & Liquor in Charlotte Hall.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office commends all of the clerks and merchants for their proactive efforts to prevent alcohol sales to underage youth.