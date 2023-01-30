WALDORF, Md. – On January 30, 2023 at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Western Parkway at Weymouth Court.

Crews arrived and found an unconscious 32-year-old male occupant ejected from an overturned vehicle that struck a traffic light pole. Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire in the vehicle.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported him to the landing site for transport. Maryland State Police Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to MedStar Trauma Center for treatment.

SMECO was requested to the scene for inspection of the damage, repairing an electrical box and lines down in the roadway. A sand truck was requested for oil cleanup.

Western Parkway at Weymouth Court will be closed in both directions due to an accident for an extended period of time.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

