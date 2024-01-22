Elderly Man Injured After Collision Into Utility Pole In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — A 75-year-old man was transported to the hospital after a serious car accident on Dr. Samuel Mudd Road near Bryantown Road on January 22, 2024.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene at approximately 12:00 p.m. after a 911 call reporting a car hitting a utility pole, causing it to snap in half and leaving wires hanging.

Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle had veered off the roadway and collided with a utility pole. The driver was suffering from injuries.

EMS evaluated the elderly male patient at the scene and transported him to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for further care.

SMECO and Verizon were dispatched to the scene for repairs to the damaged utility pole.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

