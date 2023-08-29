Heaven gained a precious angel on August 3, 2023 when Eleanor Keen Belknap of Lexington Park, MD went home to be with her Lord and Savior at age 94. Her children were at her side when she passed.

Eleanor was born on February 12, 1929 in Newton, WV to Harry Bert Keen and Willa Florence Surface. Growing up during the Great Depression she learned the value of hard work, saving money, self-sufficiency and education. She had numerous close cousins and friends during school, most of whom she stayed in touch with over the years. While attending a 65 year high school class reunion she reconnected with a classmate, Hank Smith, and had a wonderful 12 year friendship that included travel to Europe and Alaska, visits in Michigan and Maryland, and many long-distance phone calls which were a lifeline during the pandemic lockdown.

After attending Hollywood Elementary school and graduating as the salutatorian from Spencer High School in 1946, she worked at a drug store and as a substitute teacher in Spencer, then moved on with her cousin (also named Eleanor) to the American Viscose company in Parkersburg and later Libby Owens Ford in Vienna, WV.

While in Parkersburg with her cousin visiting relatives, a handsome young man came running around the corner attempting to escape trouble for lighting up some firecrackers near the house. She was smitten and the rest is history. She married Carroll Paige Belknap on May 25, 1952 in Newton, WV. During the next 19 years of Carroll’s service with the Navy, they lived in West Virginia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, DC, Virginia, Florida and Maryland. They settled in Callaway, then Lexington Park, MD where their two children grew up.

She acquired many nicknames over the years including Cricket (for her petite stature and jet-black hair), Crick, Aunt Crick, Elli-nor, Norrie & Ellie. Although tiny, she was a force and had a strong will resulting in a few additional nicknames – the power pint and the velvet hammer.

Eleanor loved volunteering at her children’s Elementary school. She then became a teacher’s aid at Green Holly School working with special needs children for 15 years. After the sudden and untimely death of Carroll in 1980, she went back to school to study computer operations and worked as a software tester at Mantech until retirement.

Eleanor was an excellent cook and relished having friends and family over for lunches, dinners and celebrations. She loved gardening and would grow and can fresh vegetables every season. She made each granddaughter a beautiful crocheted baby blanket. She also enjoyed the outdoors, the mountains, camping and fishing. She started the family passion for Shetland sheepdogs in 1964 which continues to this day. She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity, her dedication to her family and children, her honesty and her strong Christian values which were the foundation for her life.

Her greatest passion and conviction was her unwavering faith in God. She LIVED her faith. She was an active parishioner of several local churches including the Lexington Park Baptist church, Lexington Park United Methodist church where she taught Sunday school, Patuxent River Naval Air Station chapel and First Saints Community church where she volunteered in the soup kitchen. She attended numerous bible study groups and Full Gospel Businessmen meetings and made many wonderful friends along the way.

Eleanor is survived by her children Michael S. Belknap of Warrenton, VA and Cheryl L Parra (Rosendo) of Austin, TX, grandchildren Lauren Faudree (Keegan), Megan Wells (Jackson), Allison Parra and Madison Parra all of Austin, TX and one great grandson William Byers Faudree also of Austin, TX. Additionally, she is survived by brother and sisters-in-law James W. Belknap (Yvonne) of Parkersburg, WV and Carol Keen Ward of Valley Lee, MD, nieces Shelley Allen (Scott) of Corsica, PA, nephews Jeremy Belknap of Parkersburg, WV, Bill Keen (Pizzel) of Valley Lee, MD and John Keen (Tracy) of Drayden, MD.

She was predeceased by both parents, her beloved husband Carroll P. Belknap (1980) and her brother Larry D. Keen (2013) whom she adored.

Services will be held at Brinsfield Funeral home in Leonardtown, MD on Thursday September 7; visitation 4:00-5:00pm followed by the funeral service at 5:00pm presided over by Pastor Ruth Dixon. Pallbearers will be Bill Keen, John Keen, Colt Keen, David Cullison, Barry Voithoffer and Kevin Warren. Interment will be September 9 at 1:00pm at the Tariff cemetery in Tariff, WV.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Heifer International, Gideons International, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, The 700 Club or the Soup Kitchen at First Saints Community Church.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.