Elinor Ann Vance

Elinor Ann Vance, also known as Ellie, of Medley’s Neck in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, died Saturday, February 19, 2022. Born on March 22, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of George P. and Helen M. Walsh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Captain Richard Moon Vance (Moon), USN. They were married from August 11, 1962, until his death on November 8, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her brother H. Thomas Walsh, Sr.

She leaves her daughter Jennifer Marie Hale and her husband Gary of Great Falls, Virginia, her son Commander John Clair Vance III, USN Ret. and his wife Sue of California, Maryland; a brother, George P. Walsh, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio, and twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, to whom she was known as ‘MaMoon’: Nathanael (wife Lucy Kelly Hale and son Declan), James, Rebekah (Turner)(husband, First Lieutenant Charles Turner, USA, and daughter, Charlotte), Thomas (wife, Bethany Berry Hale), Kathryn, Margaret, Anna, Brigid and Samuel Hale; and Deacon Kyle, Sean and Erin Vance.

Elinor was a graduate of Ursuline High School and received a B.A. and a B.S. in Elementary and Secondary Education from Youngstown State University, and a M.S. in Counseling from Troy State University. She was a Navy wife for 26 years before she and Moon retired from the Navy and moved to West Hampton Beach, New York. They moved to the home they built (and loved) on the Potomac River near Leonardtown, Maryland, in 1994. She was a member of Our Lady’s Church in Medley’s Neck, Maryland.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Maryland. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Morganza, Maryland. Interment will be conducted at Arlington National Cemetery in the coming months (arrangements to be provided by Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown).

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 (www.hospiceofstmarys.org) or the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, 1750 Radford Blvd, Suite B, NAS Pensacola, FL 32508 (www.navalaviationmuseum.org).

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.