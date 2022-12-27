Elizabeth Ann Reynolds, 67 of Hollywood, MD, passed away on December 11, 2022 at her home in Hollywood surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on September 22, 1955 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Gribbon and Dorris (Osterwise) Gribbon.

Elizabeth graduated from Ledyard High School in 1975. Upon graduation she had met her husband Jonathan Walker Reynolds and they were married on September 22, 1979 in Groton, Connecticut. She worked as a Collection Officer for over 10 years at the Tri-County Service Bureau. She enjoyed playing slots, family poker nights, traveling to visit family and her favorite place Crater Lake. She loved her daily phone call to her best friend for over 35 years Jane Rogers. She loved her family and loved being a grandmother to her four grandchildren. They were truly her world.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Jonathan of 43 years and her two children, Zachary Reynolds (Dana) and Hannah Powell (Jeremy) both of Hollywood, MD, her four grandchildren Garrett, Kylee, Colton and Brenton, her sister Kathleen Hannigan (William) of Massachusetts and sister in law Shannon Row and brother in law Philip of Oregon. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Dorris Gribbon, her brother Daniel Gribbon and sister Rita Triglegh.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Memorial Service at 7:00 P.M. celebrated by Father Raymond Schmidt at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial contributions in memory of Elizabeth may be sent to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD, 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

