Elizabeth Turner "Nanny" (Pilkerton) Adams

Elizabeth Turner Pilkerton Adams, (Nanny), 96, of Clements, MD passed away on March 2, 2023, peacefully with her family by her side. She was born December 10, 1926 in Clements MD. Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Joseph Turner and Mary Lessis Pilkerton. Elizabeth was a lifelong resident of St Mary’s County and a homemaker. She graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1945 and was a member of the Alumni. She loved gardening, her flowers, watching the birds, and playing Pitch. She also Loved Her Family and her Lifelong Friends. She was loved by so many.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Edwin Adams whom she was married to for 51 years, by her daughter in law Cecelia Adams, grandson Howard Anthony Adams, Jr, brother Joseph Turner Pilkerton.

Elizabeth is survived by her loving children, Patricia Yates (Johnny deceased), Tony Adams (Roberta), and Linda Huseman (Al). In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Frannie Yates Taborek (Larry deceased), Timmy Yates (Tammy), Al Huseman, Jr. (Cindy), Kim Huseman and Amy Adams. Great- grandchildren Dillon Yates, Alex Taborek, Ryan Huseman , Kayla Yates and Maddie Vallandingham. Great-great grandchildren Rhett Pickle and Hayden John Taborek. Siblings Mary McLaughlin, William Pilkerton (Larinda), Richard Pilkerton (Janet) and Gloria Jean Pilkerton.

The family will receive friends at the Mattingly Gardner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD for Elizabeth’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, March 14th from 9:00 am – 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am will be celebrated by Father Drew Royals at St Joseph Catholic Church, Morganza, MD. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Frannie Yates Taborek, Timmy Yates, Al Huseman Jr, Kim Huseman and Amy Adams. Honorary Pallbearers Dillon Yates, Alex Taborek, Ryan Huseman Kayla Yates, and Maddie Vallandingham.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of St Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.