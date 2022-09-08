Elsie Juanita "Nita" Newton Wallace

Elsie Juanita Newton Wallace, “Nita”, 84, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on September 4, 2022 in Great Mills, MD. Born on April 9, 1938 in St. Mary’s County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elsie Marie Hill Newton and the late Martin Woodley Newton.

Elsie was the loving wife of Charles Grant Wallace, Sr., whom she married on October 20, 1956 in St. Mary’s County, MD.

She is survived by her children Charles Grant Wallace, Jr. (Fay) of Hollywood, MD and Clifford Martin Wallace (Denise) of Leonardtown, MD, her sister Virginia Marie Newton Wilkinson of Hollywood, MD, her son-in-law, C.W. Shaffer, her grandchildren Heather Fay Wallace Marsh (Jeff), Hailey Marie Wallace Green (Jeremy), Garrett Michael Wallace, and Kylie Jean Wallace, and her great grandchildren Aria Elise Green, Grant Lee Green, Maeve Ann Marsh, and Fintan Wallace Marsh.

Elsie was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Juanita Wallace and her sister, Frances Mae Newton Clark.

Elsie was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Leonardtown, MD.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed car racing, sewing, reading, crossword puzzles, traveling, and cooking for her family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM.

Interment will follow at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church cemetery, Hollywood, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.