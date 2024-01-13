Emmanuel Church To Hold Prom Event For People With Special Needs

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On February 9th, 2024, the Emmanuel Church will be hosting their 7th annual “Night To Shine” event thrown by the Tim Tebow Foundation. This can’t-miss event is “an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, designed for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.”

This special night organized by the Tim Tebow Foundation is one of great success for guests, parents, and even the volunteers themselves. The Tim Tebow Foundation is an organization with a great passion for people with special needs.

“The vision was simple: work with churches around the country to provide an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 or older.” a representative told The BayNet.

The grand experience has come a long way since its start, a representative stated, “622 churches from 36 different denominations in 50 states and 46 countries came together with over 215,000 volunteers to serve and celebrate over 75,000 honored guests with special needs.”

The “Night to Shine” event itself is jam-packed with many activities for event-goers to enjoy. Whether it’s the red carpet entrance, dancing, karaoke, gifts, hair and make-up, shoe shining, and even a potential limousine ride.

Credit: Tawnya Sherbondy

Also, for the attendees of this event on Saturday, January 13th & 27th, the Emmanuel Church is hosting a “Night to Shine Boutique” in which you can shop for formal wear for the prom night from 10 A.M till 2 P.M.

The night is not possible without its volunteers- who stay with the honored guests throughout the night to make sure their night goes exactly to plan.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a volunteer click here. Also note, that there will be a training course before the event to make sure all volunteers are prepared for the night.

If you or someone you know are interested in attending the event as an honored guest, click here.

Be sure to keep an eye out for all updates regarding this special event and to learn more about the night or the cause itself go to https://somdnts.com/ or email somd.nts@gmail.com with your questions.

Credit: Tawnya Sherbondy

