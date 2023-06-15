EMTs Michelle Mosher And Shannon Stockton Awarded For Lifesaving Efforts

EMT Michelle Mosher and EMT-P Shannon Stockton were recently awarded a Lifesaving Award at the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Convention.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – EMT Michelle Mosher and EMT-P Shannon Stockton were recently recognized for their outstanding performance during an incident that saved the life of a juvenile in Calvert County. On September 7, 2022, the two were on the scene along with members from the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and Calvert County EMS Division 20, responding to a call where a young lady had been struck by a vehicle.

Their rapid response and lifesaving efforts led to the juvenile being saved. For their bravery and quick thinking, Mosher and Stockton were awarded the Lifesaving Award at the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Convention, and the J.W. Freesland III Award for Outstanding Performance During an Incident at the Calvert County Volunteer Fire, Rescue & EMS Association Banquet.

The department expressed their gratitude for having Mosher and Stockton as a part of their team, acknowledging their bravery in a high-pressure situation.

