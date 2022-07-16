End Hunger Selects A New Board Member And New Executive Director

Megan Rollins

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On July 6th and July 7th, End Hunger in Calvert County announced that they had appointed some new leaders in their organization.

The President/Executive Director of End Hunger in Calvert County, Jacqueline Miller, stepped down to work on the Board of Directors of the non-profit group.

Miller served End Hunger for 13 years, starting out as the Assistant Director of Communications, helping the organization to branch out and grow. She is one of the main reasons why EHCC became such a reputable organization in Southern Maryland.

Miller will be succeeded by Megan Rollins, who joined in May of 2015, becoming a valuable leader and strategist as well as one of the organization’s most prolific fundraisers. In addition, she oversaw operations that successfully delivered more than 2-million-pounds worth of food to hungry families across Southern Maryland and works to help those who struggle with developmental disorders.

She is super excited to take on this role, calling EHCC her true passion in life.

“I’m excited to lead one of Calvert’s most loved and community-supported organizations to ensure that families in Southern Maryland continue to have access to the food they need.”

Miller has called it an honor to pass the leadership role to Rollins, claiming that, “Megan is the exact leader End Hunger needs in its next season… Every leader has a season. I had mine, and now, it is Megan’s turn. She has my full confidence, and I can’t wait to see her take End Hunger places I never could.”

The transition of leadership comes just two or three months before the opening of the new EHCC warehouse.

