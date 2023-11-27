Erin Elizabeth Burch, 66, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 20, 2023.

Born on October 28, 1957, in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Bernard Burch Jr. and Winifred Ellen Jeffers.

Erin worked for St. Mary’s County Communications as a 911 dispatcher, she had a painting business and refinished furniture. She was a life member of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and volunteered for 46 years. In the 80’s, she joined the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Medic Unit as an associate member for a couple of years.

She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and going out to eat with her extended family, Joyce Downs, Melissa, Brandon, Hailey & Chris Long. Erin was considered as part of our family; Al & Jeanne Gatton, Sandy & George Abell, Philip & Tracy Gatton, Joyce & Preston Downs. She attended all of our family functions, holiday gatherings, cookouts, eating crabs, birthdays, and celebrations. Erin was Melissa’s (Joyce’s daughter) second mother from the day she was born. When the grandkids came along, she treated them like her own. Erin was going to go to Pennsylvania with us on Friday, November 17, 2023, but sent me a text at 5:45 am to say she was too sick to go with us. She wanted me to go but I knew she was going downhill fast. I said, “No I’m going to stay to be with you.” Our family is lost without her, but we are very happy that she is at peace.

Erin is survived by her brothers Christopher Burch Pittsburg, PA, Glen Burch, Milford VA, Philip Burch Chesapeake VA, Dennis Burch, Mechanicsville, MD, Janis Burch and Leslie Burch, Port Orange, FL, Bruce Burch, Hampton, VA, Steven Burch, Lanham, MD, Timothy Burch, Washington, DC, Daniel Burch, location unknown. She is predeceased by her parents and brother Gregory Burch.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, for a Memorial Gathering from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. at Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, 28165 Hills Club Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Erin’s name may be made to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad.

28120 Old Flora Corner Road

P.O. Box 15

Mechanicsville, MD 20659

