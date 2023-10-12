Ernest F. Windsor Sr., 60, of Clements, MD, passed away on September 27, 2023.

Ernest was born on August 17, 1963, to Ernest Fairfax Bradshaw and Shirley Josephine Windsor in Prince Georges County, MD.

After graduating from high school, Ernest had 1 son, Ernest F. Windsor Jr. He worked for the county in transportation. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, playing pranks, and working on cars & trucks with his best friend Sommy Lacey.

Ernest is survived by his son, Ernest Windsor Jr. of Easley, SC; step-son, Michael Hardesty (Katherine) of Easley, SC; step-brothers, Jerry Bradshaw of Great Mills, MD, Ernie Bradshaw of Upper Marlboro, MD; sisters, Brenda Braden of Clements, MD, Joyce Wood of Morganza, MD; step-grandson, Jaxon Hardesty; step-brother James Flynt; and step-sister Trisha Windsor.

Ernest is predeceased by his parents; step-father, Russell Windsor; brothers, Allen Windsor, Dennis Windsor; and sister, Barbara Alston.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 7, 2023, for visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.