Esther Fogel Brown, 83, of Hollywood, MD formerly from Canton, OH passed away on February 1, 2023 in Callaway, MD with her family by her side. Born on May 11, 1939 in Canton, OH she was the daughter of the late Edna Fogel and William Fogel. Esther was the loving wife of Joseph A. Brown whom she married on February 8, 1964 in McCoy AFB Orlando, FL. Esther is survived by her children Diane Dickerson of Canton, OH, Christina M. Estenson (Dale) of Las Vegas, NC, Joseph A. Brown, Jr. of Hollywood, MD, Patricia L. Pomroy (Shawn) of Rockwall, TX, Deborah A. Brown of Tall Timbers, MD, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. As well as her siblings Barbara Nysted, William Fogel, and Richard Fogel. She was preceded in death by her siblings Helen Staley, and James Fogel.

Esther graduated from Dover High School in 1957. She moved from Bedford, MA to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1991. Esther was a homemaker and literacy volunteer. Her hobbies were sewing, reading, cooking, playing the organ, and listing to bluegrass music.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Brown, Jr, Dale Estenson, Brian Estenson, Laura Estenson, Sarah Estenson, and Isaiah Kuginskie.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

