Eugene Aaron Dailey, 67, of Newburg, MD, peacefully passed away on December 31, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Eugene was born on February 15, 1956, to Wilbert and Christine Dailey in Maryland.

After graduation, he became an electrician. He later joined the Local 26 Electrical Union. Gene was passionate about the electrical industry and loved what he did for a living. He later became Executive Vice President of Perlectric and retired in 2023.

In 1981, he met his future wife, Lisa Dailey. They were married on November 21, 1987.

Gene enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, farming, and spending time with family and friends.

Gene was predeceased by his parents, sisters Doris O’Shea, Catherine Churchill, and brother Wilbert Dailey, Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife Lisa, daughter Holly Dailey (Tim Roach) of Elkridge, MD, sisters Dolores Dailey of Thurmont, MD, Shirley Freeland (Sonny) of Manchester, MD, brothers William Dailey (Christy) of Dagsboro, DE, and Michael Dailey (Jodie) of Frostburg, MD. He is also survived by grandchildren Riley Dailey and Connor Roach.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Saturday, January 13, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the service beginning at 2:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

The family is asking everyone to join them in a celebration of life at The American Legion Post 238, 6265 Brandywine Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Basset Hound Rescue League, P.O. Box 44201 Fort Washington, MD 20749.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.