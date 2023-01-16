Eugene "Billy" Dudley Jones

He will swallow up death forever, And the Sovereign Lord Jehovah will wipe away the tears from all faces. The reproach of his people he will take away from all the Earth. For Jehovah himself has spoken it.” -Isaiah 25:8

The sun rose on July 2, 1951, in Prince Frederick, MD and set on January 11, 2023, in Great Mills, MD for Eugene “Billy” Jones. Eugene was the son of the late Myrtle (Dare), Thomas and the late Louis Edward Thomas and raised by Ms. Carolina and Mr. Benny Smith of Sunderland, MD.

He attended public school in Calvert County, MD, with concentration in general studies. Eugene worked and retired from Burch Oil Company in Hollywood, MD in 2012, with over 50 years of combined skilled tractor trailer driver experience with various jobs.

Eugene was a proud baptized Jehovah witness with more than 30 years of faithful dedication to his congregation and the community of St. Mary’s County.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, crabbing, gardening, traveling, the Dallas Cowboys, Gladys Knight, James Brown, County music, Budd Creek (racing cars), and watching such cartoons like Tom and Jerry. Eugene had a great love for his wife, children, son-in-law’s, daughter-in-law’s, mother-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, Tootie, Rock, James, and the gang to include other family members and family pets (Orion and Kenzie). He especially cherished his relationship with Jehovah God.

Eugene leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Gloria Celestine Jones; sisters, Eliabeth Pratt (Warren), Sharon Boone (Carlos); children: Renita Parran-Scott (John), Darnell Wallace, Timmie Wallace, Almos Holland, Tonyia Logan, and Shavon Cordova (Julian); grandchildren: John Scott, Jr., Ariyah Scott, Tiarra Williams, Arayna Scott, Shanora Logan, Chanteria Judge, Devin Grimes, Breonna Logan, Brandon Wallace, Jordan Scott, Timmeria Wallace, and K’ Teya Wallace; 12 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, and in-laws.

Eugene “Billy” Jones is preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Thomas; father, Louis E. Thomas; brother, Franklin Thomas; son, Roland Wallace and mother-in-law, Mrs. Irene Parran.

Family will received friends on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m., with a Service at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Carlton Dyson, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

“Into the Light”

There is a saying; “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift.

That is why it is called a present.”

Although nothing lasts forever; your light, heart, and soul will always be remembered.

When the sun rises, I’ll think of you.

When the sun sets, I’ll see it through.

You are no longer with us, so we will weep and cry.

But not for long, as we know there is a chance, we will see you again in paradise.

Loving Granddaughter, Jordan Parran- Jones Scott