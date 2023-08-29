Eunice I. Metivier Knott of Ridge, MD passed away on August 20, 2023 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on December 4, 1932 in Cove Point Lighthouse to the late Herman Francis Metivier and Marguerite Mildred Stone.

Eunice was raised in the Point Lookout Lighthouse from July 1939 to June 1952. She started first grade at Ridge Elementary, a one room school with seven grades. She attended the sixth grade at Frank Knox School and the seventh and eighth grade at the old Shingle building in Great Mills. She graduated from the new brick high school in June 1952. After graduation she attended nursing school at Geroge Washington University Hospital for clinicals. On November 13, 1955, she married the love of her life, Martin Julius Knott at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Mary’s City, MD. She worked in various doctor’s offices and Amber House Nursing Home She worked for Dr. Jarboe from 1986 to April of 2001.

She is survived by her children, Martin “Jay” Julius Knott, Jr. (Carol) of VA and Glen Dale Knott (Audrey) of St. Inigoes, MD; four grandchildren, Karlie Marie Knott, Wade Steven Knott, Brandy Bowen and Cameron Bowen; and her great grandson, Jayce Garrett. In addition to her parents and husband she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Esther Rose Rowland, Ralph Henry Metivier, Grace Fern Metivier, and Virginia Louise Lobos.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Jeanie Martinez-Jantz, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 47444 Trinity Church Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Martin “Jay” Knott, Jr., Glen Knott, Cameron Bowen, Caylen Smith, Emerson Schaffer, and Wade Knott.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s Chapel Fund, P.O. Box 207, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686.

